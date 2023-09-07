UN goal of achieving gender equality by 2030 is impossible because of biases against women, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says in a report that the U.N. goal of achieving gender equality by 2030 is impossible to achieve because of deeply rooted biases against women around the world in heath, education, employment and the halls of power. UN Women and the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs said in “The Gender Snapshot 2023” report launched Thursday that “The world is failing women and girls.” It said, “active resistance to gender equality and chronic under-investment are key factors in slow progress and, in some cases, reversals of gains already made.” It also pointed to “unequal access to sexual and reproductive health, unequal political representation, economic disparities and a lack of legal protection.”

