The UK is rejoining the European Union’s science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw

LONDON (AP) — Britain is rejoining the European Union’s $100-billion science-sharing program. The news announced Thursday comes more than two years after Britain’s membership in Horizon Europe became a casualty of Brexit. The British government says the country is becoming a “fully associated member” of the research collaboration body. Britain is also rejoining Copernicus, the EU space program’s Earth observation component. The agreement is the latest sign of thawing relations between the EU and its former member nation. British scientists expressed relief at the deal. The head of London’s Francis Crick Institute for biomedical research says it’s “an essential step in rebuilding and strengthening our global scientific standing.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.