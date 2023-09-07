The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of three people at a northern Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide. Investigators concluded that 59-year-old Michael Charles Toner, of Maple Grove, shot his partner, 54-year-old Melanie Michele Jansen, of Maple Grove, and her 29-year-old daughter, Hannah Nicole Parmenter, of Elk River, before shooting himself in the head. The bodies were discovered Tuesday night at Whitebirch Resort, a timeshare resort managed by Breezy Point Resort, a popular vacation destination about 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis. A statement from Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan gives no details on a possible motive but says the investigation is ongoing.

