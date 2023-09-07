Teens killed in car by deputy in upstate New York were 15 and 17, police say

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Police have released the ages of two Black teenagers who were fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York. The Onondaga County sheriff’s office says the deputy fired three shots while trying to avoid getting run over by a stolen vehicle. He was investigating a burglary at the time. The sherrif’s office identified the victims Thursday as 17-year-old Dhal Pothwi Apet, and 15-year-old Lueth Mo. Both were from Syracuse. The sheriff said Wednesday that the deputy didn’t have time to turn on his body camera, but said a bystander recorded video of the shooting.

