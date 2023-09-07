Suspect serial killer arrested in Rwanda after over 10 bodies found in a pit at his home

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Police in Rwanda say a suspected serial killer has been arrested after the discovery of the bodies of more than 10 people in a pit dug in his compound. Neighbors told The Associated Press on Thursday that the suspect spoke very little. The spokesperson for the Rwanda Investigation Bureau tells journalists the suspect had confessed to the killings. Police allege that the suspect lured people from bars to his home in a suburb of the capital Kigali. Police say investigations continue into the alleged motive and they will release the complete toll of bodies later.

