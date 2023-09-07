Search for escaped Pennsylvania murderer enters eighth day

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A murderer who made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard last week remains on the lam. But some schools closed due to the extensive manhunt planned to reopen Thursday, along with a popular tourist attraction that was shuttered when the escapee was spotted on its property. Danelo Souza Cavalcante fled from the Chester County prison on Aug. 31 when he scaled a wall, climbed over razor wire and jumped from a roof in a breakout that wasn’t detected by guards for a full hour. He has since been spotted at least six times, and authorities continue to move and expand their search area, a vast area filled with forests and thick brush.

