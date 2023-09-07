Probe of Florida building collapse that killed 98 to be completed by June 2025, US investigators say

Federal officials say the probe into the 2021 collapse of a beachfront condominium building in South Florida that killed 98 people should be completed by the fourth anniversary of the disaster. Officials said Thursday the investigation led by the National Institute of Standards & Technology is looking into two dozen different scenarios that could explain why the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, abruptly failed early in the morning of June 24, 2021. Bell told a meeting of a NIST committee that most of the intensive work on such things as concrete core samples, corrosion in reinforcing bars and evidence of subpar construction will be done by next spring, followed by a final report and recommendations by June 2025.

