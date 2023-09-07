Poland’s opposition accuses the government of allowing large numbers of migrants, corruption

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s main opposition leader has accused the conservative government of hypocrisy for allegedly admitting large numbers of foreign workers despite its anti-migrant rhetoric and a new border wall. Donald Tusk, a former prime minister, says the government’s actions were in stark contrast with its official policy declarations. Tusk, leader of the opposition Civic Coalition, and Polish media allege that the government admitted about 130,000 Muslim migrants last year despite its anti-migrant statements, aimed chiefly at non-Christians. They say the government is working to relax restrictions and allege that corruption is involved. The allegations could seriously hurt the governing populist Law and Justice party ahead of Oct. 15 parliamentary elections.

