Pets are our faithful companions, but the costs to care for them can add up
By ADRIANA MORGA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Pets provide joy and companionship, but costs can add up quickly, especially if you’re a first-time owner and don’t know what to expect. Many prospective dog or cat owners only focus on the positive aspects of bringing a furry friend into their lives. And there are countless reasons why pets are great. But it’s also important to have realistic expectations so you don’t face sudden expenses that could hurt your financial stability. If you are considering getting a pet, you’ll want to research basic costs and also take a look at your lifestyle to see if a pet makes sense for you.