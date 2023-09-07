Performing arts center finally opens at ground zero after 2 decades of setbacks and changed plans

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers are setting the stage for the World Trade Center’s newest component. It isn’t another office tower. Nor is it another monument, at least explicitly, to the memory of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. It’s a theater complex. The Perelman Performing Arts Center was envisioned two decades ago to add vibrancy and draw people to a place that has been synonymous with devastation and mourning. It’s finally arriving at a very different ground zero. The curtain is set to rise Sept. 19, after years of financial roadblocks, political buffeting and changes in leadership, design and occupants.

