Maui beckons tourists, and their dollars, to stave off economic disaster after wildfires

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — So few tourists are coming to the Hawaiian island of Maui after last month’s wildfires that restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away, but now want them to come back as long as they refrain from going to the burn zone and surrounding area. They say respectful travelers can help Maui recover from the tragedy by spending their money. Nearly 8,000 people filed for unemployment on Maui during the last three weeks of August. That’s a huge leap from 295 people during the same period in 2022. University of Hawaii economists expect Maui’s jobless rate to climb as high as 10%.

By AUDREY McAVOY and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.