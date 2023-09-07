Italy’s government approves crackdown on juvenile crime after a spate of rapes and youth criminality
ROME (AP) — Italy’s right-wing government has approved a decree to crack down on juvenile delinquency, allowing children as young as 6 to be arrested. The decree follows a spate of high-profile “baby gang” crimes. The decree was adopted by the Cabinet a week after Premier Giorgia Meloni visited a Naples suburb where two girls were allegedly raped repeatedly by local youths. During the visit, Meloni promised to improve safety in the town of Caivano and to rehabilitate an abandoned, rundown sports complex where some of the alleged rapes occurred. The decree includes funding for rehabilitation as well as a provision to name a special safety commissioner for Caivano, a Naples suburb.