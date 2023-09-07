Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders and a strong voice in supporting Ukraine, says she’s quitting Finnish politics and will join a London-based non-profit organization. Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year. She received praise for her Cabinet’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her support of Ukraine in the last year increased her international visibility. She also saw her country become the 31st member of NATO. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II, but its leaders signaled they wanted to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

