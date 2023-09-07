Convicted of embezzlement, former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is running again

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is again running for office after her previous mayoral tenure ended in a criminal conviction. She announced her candidacy Thursday in an op-ed published in The Baltimore Sun. Dixon resigned from office in 2010 after a jury convicted her of embezzling donated gift cards that were intended to be distributed to poor Baltimoreans. This marks her third bid for mayor following two unsuccessful attempts since then. Dixon will go up against current Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in the city’s Democratic primary. Scott is running for a second term.

