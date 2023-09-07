Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia after transfer to Al Shabab

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco says he does not share the criticism of Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record. Carrasco has followed many stars from Europe’s top leagues who have headed to the lucrative Saudi league in recent months by joining Al Shabab from Atletico Madrid. Others already there include Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema. Carrasco says Saudi Arabia is “a beautiful country.” He adds “it is hard to judge if you only listen to what people say about it. You have to experience it yourself.”

