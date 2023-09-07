Brazil’s Lula seeks to project unity and bring the army in line during Independence Day events
By DIANE JEANTET
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has tried to project national unity during Independence Day events that have included a military parade in the capital. The celebration comes just eight months after his predecessor’s supporters launched an uprising hoping to prompt the army to oust Lula from power. Under the slogan “Democracy, Sovereignty and Unity,” this week’s commemorations mark a stark contrast with those organized under former President Jair Bolsonaro. The former right-wing leader had used such events as campaign rallies. Political analysts say that the government’s main objective is to show a united front with the country’s military.