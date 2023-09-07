Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hopes to demonstrate to the world at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in India and during a visit to Vietnam that the United States and like-minded allies can be more trustworthy partners than China on economic and security issues. White House officials say that at the summit, Biden will spotlight a U.S. plan to increase the lending power of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund by $200 billion. That’s an attempt to offer a significant, though smaller, alternative to China’s massive Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, which the U.S. views as a Trojan horse for Chinese military expansion. In Vietnam, Biden is expected to announce plans to tighten economic cooperation between the countries.

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

