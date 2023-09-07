Australia and China open their first high-level dialogue in 3 years in a sign of a slight thaw

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Australia and China have started their first high-level dialogue in three years in a sign of a slight thaw to relations between countries that have clashed on human rights, COVID-19 and trade. The head of the Australia delegation said he welcomed the positive developments but there was more work to do. The dialogue that opened in Beijing on Thursday will focus on trade, people-to-people links and security. China’s former Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing said the two countries should work together while adhering to the liberalization of trade. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also met with China’s Premier Li Qiang at a regional summit. His office said Albanese would visit China later this year at the invitation of China’s leader Xi Jinping.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.