After summit joined by China, US and Russia, Indonesia’s leader warns of protracted conflicts

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president has issued a stark warning after wrapping up a summit of Southeast Asian countries that was joined by China, the United States and Russia. President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that our world “we will be destroyed” unless conflicts are resolved. The three-day summit by leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations along with Asian and Western counterparts in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta spotlighted major conflicts in Asia with calls for peaceful resolutions and restraint. Myanmar’s bloody civil strife and the South China Sea territorial disputes, which have dragged on without any solution in sight, figured high on the agenda. Concerns were also raised over the U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

By EDNA TARIGAN and JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

