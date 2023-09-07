2 attacks by Islamist insurgents in Mali leave 49 civilians and 15 soldiers dead, military says

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Two attacks by Islamist insurgents in the restive north of Mali have killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers. The provisional death toll given by the country’s military junta was read on state television. A passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu on the Niger river and a Malian military position in Bamba further downstream in the Gao region were targeted. The statement said the attacks have been claimed by Islamist extremist insurgent group JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaida.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.