YouTube TV ready for its first season as the carrier of ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ package
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
YouTube TV’s first season as the carrier of “NFL Sunday Ticket” begins this weekend. YouTube agreed to a seven-year contract with the league in December worth more than $2 billion per season to carry the NFL’s out-of-market Sunday afternoon games package on CBS and Fox. YouTube has had an official NFL channel since 2015. It has grown to include channels for all 32 teams and 10 official league channels, including NFL Films, NFL Network and Mundo NFL. YouTube takes over the consumer version of “Sunday Ticket” from DirecTV, which carried it since it started in 1994. DirecTV has a separate deal to distribute in bars, restaurants and other establishments.