What are biofuels and why is it so confusing whether they are a source of clean energy or not?
By SIBI ARASU
Associated Press
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India, the current president of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations, has proposed a global biofuel alliance that seeks to accelerate sustainable biofuels deployment to support the global energy transition. The alliance is likely to get an official announcement at this week’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, and it’s expected that more than 15 counties will sign up to be part of it. As a clean energy option, biofuels have gotten increased scrutiny in recent times given how growing feedstock for biofuels can destroy forests and grasslands or reduce the land available to grow food.