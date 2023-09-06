West Virginia University faculty express symbolic no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Faculty at West Virginia University have approved a symbolic motion expressing no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. The university’s faculty assembly also plans to vote Wednesday on a second motion calling for WVU to freeze ongoing academic program and faculty cuts. The nonbinding votes were held a month after the university Board of Governors gave Gee a one-year contract extension through June 2025, when he plans to step down. The university is struggling with the financial toll of dwindling enrollment, revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing debt load for new building projects.

