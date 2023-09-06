War sanctions against Russia highlight growing divisions among the Group of 20 countries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing growing skepticism from some leading rich and developing nations as the residual impact of sanctions against Russia is deepening divisions among the Group of 20 countries. With world leaders and finance ministers meeting this week in India for the G20 summit, fractures have came into the open. And alliances are tightening among some nations that have long been resistant to the U.S.-led efforts to exact economic punishment on Moscow for its war in Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies say the sanctions and a price cap on Russian oil have successfully restricted Russian revenue.

