Veterans’ fundraiser draws Tracy Morgan, Josh Groban, John Mellencamp and Jon Stewart

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Groban, John Mellencamp, Tracy Morgan and the ever-present Jon Stewart will stand up at this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser. The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature comedians and musicians including Jimmy Carr, Ronny Chieng, Shane Gillis, The War and Treaty and Rita Wilson. Stewart has been a steady presence at the annual event. This year’s event will take place Nov. 6 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $70 million to help all veterans and military families.

