Trial opens for Trump White House adviser charged with refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a White House adviser to President Donald Trump acted as if he were “above the law” when he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The prosecutors summarized their case as trial got underway Wednesday for Peter Navarro, who had promoted Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud in 2020. Navarro is charged with two counts of contempt of Congress. A defense attorney argues Navarro didn’t ignore the House Jan. 6 committee, instead telling members to contact the Republican president about what might be protected by executive privilege. Navarro faces up to a year behind bars if convicted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.