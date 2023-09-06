NATO member Romania says it has found drone pieces from Russian attacks in Ukraine on its territory

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defense minister says that pieces, apparently of a drone from Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s port on the Danube River, have been found on the territory of his country. Romania is a NATO member. Angel Tilvar, the minister, told local news channel Antena 3 CNN that parts of what was most likely a drone were discovered in the eastern Tulcea county, an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and war-torn Ukraine. Tilvar said the pieces did not pose a threat. It’s unclear if Romania has determined when or from where the drone was launched.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA Associated Press

