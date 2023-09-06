Nia DaCosta makes her mark on Marvel history with ‘The Marvels’: Fall Movie Preview

NEW YORK (AP) — By any measure, “The Marvels” is one of the fall’s most anticipated titles. But it’s also a big-budget attempt to try some new things. It’s the first Marvel movie to feature not just all-female leads but a female villain, as well. Its director, Nia DaCosta, is at 33 years old the youngest filmmaker to helm an MCU release. She’s also the first Black woman to do so. For DaCosta, she was drawn to making what she calls “a really crazy, sci-fi space opera” that was wacky and tonally different from most MCU films. “The Marvels,” starring Bree Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani opens Nov. 10.

