Name of man who died in Seattle fire that killed 4 released, death ruled suicide

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a 48-year-old man found dead after a house fire in Seattle over the weekend in which the bodies of a woman and two children were also found. The medical examiner says Salvatore Ragusa died from smoke inhalation, and his death was ruled a suicide. No information has been released about the woman and children’s deaths. The Seattle Times reports that court records show Ragusa had for years navigated the county’s criminal justice and mental health systems. On Saturday, a girl escaped the house, and a 911 caller reported a person had died in the home that was on fire. Fire crews found the bodies.

