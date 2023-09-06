Missing windsurfer from Space Coast is second Florida death from Idalia

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A windsurfer who went missing off Florida’s Space Coast the day after Hurricane Idalia made landfall last week has been declared the state’s second death from the Category 3 storm. Officials said Wednesday that the 60-year-old man went missing while windsurfing in the Banana River last Thursday, a day after Idalia made landfall with 125 mph (201 kph) winds across the state in Florida’s Big Bend region. The other Idalia-related death was in Gainesville, but officials didn’t release details. A man in Valdosta, Georgia, also died when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree out of the road.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.