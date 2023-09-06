McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell declared again that he plans to finish his term as leader despite freezing up twice at news conferences over the summer, brushing off questions about his health as he sought to reassure colleagues he’s still up to the job. At a weekly, closed-door lunch with fellow GOP senators on Wednesday, McConnell detailed the statement released a day earlier by attending physician Brian P. Monahan and said he was ready to move forward with the Senate’s busy fall agenda. Monahan’s statement said there was no evidence that the 81 year-old McConnell had had a stroke or was suffering from a seizure disorder.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.