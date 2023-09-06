George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — The George Washington University community in the nation’s capital has been told to shelter in place after a homicide suspect escaped custody at the university’s hospital. Police announced on the X social platform that 31-year-old Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30 p.m. The police advised people not to engage if they saw Haynes, but did not say if he was armed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.