Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum to be the ruling party’s presidential candidate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former mayor of Mexico City will be the dominant ruling party’s presidential candidate, moving the country closer to electing its first female president next year. The decision driven by polls of Morena party members means that former Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum will run as the party’s candidate in the June presidential election. Mexico’s constitution bars popular outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador from a second six-year term. Sheinbaum is the president’s close ally and as Morena’s candidate she will enjoy a distinct advantage. Last week, a broad opposition coalition selected female lawmaker Xóchitl Gálvez as its candidate.

