Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood is at a standstill. Actors and screenwriters are months into a dual strike. Film sets are dark. But the movies are still coming – or, at least, most of them. Even if that means some potentially solitary red-carpet walks. Up until now, the ongoing stalemate has had a modest effect on late-summer movie releases. But now that the strikes have rounded Labor Day, with no end in sight, Hollywood’s high season is imperiled. Much is in flux. Taylor Swift is in. “Dune” is out. The ongoing actors and screenwriters strikes are casting a pall over the fall movie season, but a parade of awards contenders and autumn blockbusters are on the way, nevertheless.

