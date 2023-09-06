Democrat Gabe Amo one win away from being 1st person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress
By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
For generations, the political face of Rhode Island was often Italian or Irish American. But that is changing. The latest shift came Tuesday when Gabe Amo, who grew up in Pawtucket the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, topped a crowded Democratic primary field in the state’s 1st Congressional District special election. A win in the November election in the heavily Democratic state would make Amo the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress. The primary win caught the attention of President Joe Biden, who called Amo to congratulate him. Amo worked in both the Obama and Biden White House.