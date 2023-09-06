Central African Republic faces humanitarian crisis with 2.4 million people needing aid, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. official says Central African Republic is facing a humanitarian crisis with 2.4 million people in need of assistance and the U.N.’s $534 million appeal only 36% funded. Mohamed Ag Ayoya, deputy special representative for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country, said Wednesday that 10 years of conflict have displaced half a million people within the country and sent 700,000 fleeing to neighboring countries. But he said the country still had opened its doors to people from Chad and more recently from conflict-torn Sudan.

