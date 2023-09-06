Carbon markets are ‘bogus solutions’ as rich world keeps polluting, African Climate Summit is told

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Nigerian environmental activist has declared at the first African Climate Summit that carbon markets are “bogus solutions.” Her view is a sharp reminder that not all of Africa’s 1.3 billion people support richer countries using the continent’s green spaces to offset continued polluting at home. The summit has sought to reframe the African continent as less of a victim of the climate change driven by the world’s biggest economies and more of the solution. It has enormous amounts of clean energy minerals and renewable energy sources. But some African advocates want to see the world’s biggest polluters rein in their emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases instead of investing in Africa’s land through carbon markets.

