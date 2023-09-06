British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges escapes from London prison
LONDON (AP) — A British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges has escaped from a prison in southwest London. Counterterror police say Daniel Abed Khalife went missing from Wandsworth prison early Wednesday. He has been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act. Khalife has denied all the charges against him. No explanation of how Khalife escaped has been provided.