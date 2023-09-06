Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges escapes from London prison

By
Published 8:25 AM

LONDON (AP) — A British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges has escaped from a prison in southwest London. Counterterror police say Daniel Abed Khalife went missing from Wandsworth prison early Wednesday. He has been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act. Khalife has denied all the charges against him. No explanation of how Khalife escaped has been provided.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content