Arkansas blogger files suit seeking records related to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel, security

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas attorney and blogger is suing to get State Police to release records regarding Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel and security. Matthew Campbell filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the State Police of illegally withholding the public records he’s requested. Campbell runs the Blue Hog Report website. The lawsuit accuses State Police of citing several exemptions that don’t apply in their decision to withhold records. Campbell is seeking communications regarding Sanders’ travel and security, and records regarding their costs. Sanders’ office has criticized the lawsuit.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.