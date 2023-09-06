A Trump backer has a narrow lead in Utah’s congressional primary, buoyed by strong rural support
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
A Donald Trump-supporting Republican has a narrow lead in a Utah special congressional primary over a Trump opponent in a race that remains too early to call. The winner of the GOP special primary will be favored in the solidly Republican district to replace U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, who is stepping down later this month because his wife is ill. Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards, a Trump critic, leads in two urban counties, while Celeste Maloy, a Trump supporter who was Stewart’s chief legal counsel, has the edge overall with more support from rural areas. The district sprawls from northern Salt Lake City to western and southern Utah.