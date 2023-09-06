A former Mossad chief says Israel is enforcing an apartheid system in the West Bank
By TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press
HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — A former head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency says that Israel is enforcing an apartheid system in the West Bank. Tamir Pardo joins a small but growing list of retired officials to endorse an idea that remains largely on the fringes of Israeli discourse. Pardo told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank amounts to apartheid. That is a reference to the system of racial segregation in South Africa that ended in 1994. Pardo served as head of Israel’s clandestine spy agency from 2011-2016.