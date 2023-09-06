A female inmate dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle during a jail transport in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a female jail inmate in Kentucky has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempted escape. A news release Tuesday from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Brianna Hollon died on Aug. 31. The Franklin County Regional Jail inmate leaped from the transport vehicle’s window two days earlier. Police say jail deputies found Hollon and she went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The coroner’s office says that the manner of death was an accident and the cause was multiple blunt force injuries. The Frankfort Police Department says it is conducting an independent investigation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.