2 teens killed by upstate New York sheriff’s deputy who shot into their vehicle

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York sheriff’s deputy shot to death two teenagers who were in a vehicle that he thought was about to run him over. An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of suspicious activity in the Syracuse suburb of Dewitt fired three shots into one of two suspected stolen vehicles that drove away Wednesday. Sheriff Tobias Shelley said at a news conference that the vehicle nearly ran the deputy over. There is no body camera footage of the incident. But Shelley said there is video taken by the resident who had reported suspicious activity.

