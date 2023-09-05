UK government lifts de facto ban on onshore wind farms

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government is lifting restrictions that have effectively banned the building of new onshore wind farms. Rules introduced in 2015 by then-Prime Minister David Cameron allowed a single objection to a wind turbine application to block its development. The regulations led to a dramatic decline in the number of new turbines granted planning permission. Authorities say the eased restrictions championed by some Conservative lawmakers mean that onshore wind projects supported by local residents will get approved more quickly. Environmental groups said Tuesday’s announcement was overly cautious and that too many obstacles to building wind turbines in England exist. Greenpeace called the changes “feeble tweaks.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.