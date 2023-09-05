TikTok’s Irish data center up and running as European privacy project gets under way
LONDON (AP) — TikTok says operations have started at the first of its three European data centers, part of the popular Chinese owned app’s project to ease Western fears about privacy risks. The video sharing app said Tuesday it started migrating European user data to the data center in Dublin. Two more data centers, one in Ireland and another in Norway, are under construction. TikTok has been under fire from European and American authorities over concerns that it could be sending masses of sensitive user data to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020.