TikTok’s Irish data center up and running as European privacy project gets under way

LONDON (AP) — TikTok says operations have started at the first of its three European data centers, part of the popular Chinese owned app’s project to ease Western fears about privacy risks. The video sharing app said Tuesday it started migrating European user data to the data center in Dublin. Two more data centers, one in Ireland and another in Norway, are under construction. TikTok has been under fire from European and American authorities over concerns that it could be sending masses of sensitive user data to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.