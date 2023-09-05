Things to know about aid, lawsuits and tourism nearly a month after fire leveled a Hawaii community

HONOLULU (AP) — It’s been nearly a month since the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century killed at least 115 people in Hawaii. Lawsuits are piling up in court. Businesses across the island of Maui are fretting about the loss of tourism. Government officials from the local mayor to President Joe Biden have pledged support. The death toll has remained at 115 since Aug. 21. But many more people remain on a list of those who are unaccounted for. It’s unclear whether the number of dead will rise and whether we will ever truly know how many perished.

By GENE JOHNSON, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.