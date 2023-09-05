Thailand’s new government takes office as Cabinet members take oath in front of king

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s new government has officially taken office, almost four months after the country’s general election. New Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led the 34 members of his Cabinet to take their oaths of office in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Srettha, representing the Pheu Thai party, was named prime minister by Parliament on Aug. 22, after weeks of delay because of disagreement over the formation of a ruling coalition. He also holds the finance minister’s post. His Cabinet is drawn from six parties belonging to Pheu Thai’s 11-party coalition. It includes several ministers who served in the previous government of Prayuth Chan-ocha.

