On a tiny Greek island, 14 migrants and the body of a man found after their dinghy sank

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says that 14 migrants and the body of a man have been found on the shore of a tiny island in the eastern Aegean Sea. The coast guard says the five men, six women and three children were found on Tuesday on the remote island of Farmakonisi, along with the body of one man. It was not immediately clear how he died. The group had apparently arrived on the island from the Turkish coast in a dinghy that sank. There were no reports of anyone missing. There has been a rise in sea crossings to European Union member Greece by people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

