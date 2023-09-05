New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles ‘away from the spotlight’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new book about Joe Biden portrays the president as someone whose middle-class upbringing helped foster a resentment of intellectual elitism that shaped his political career and sometimes caused strain with his onetime boss, Harvard-educated Barack Obama. According to the book “The Last Politician,” Biden felt that Obama couldn’t even curse properly. The book says that while serving as vice president, Biden told a friend that Obama didn’t deliver the F-word with the “the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of consonants.” The book also provides details on Vice President Kamala Harris and the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.