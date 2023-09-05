Minnesota seeks unifying symbol to replace state flag considered offensive to Native Americans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state commission has begun designing a new state flag and seal for Minnesota. They depict a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field. The imagery suggests to many that the Indigenous people were defeated and going away, while whites won. Not only do the state’s Dakota and Ojibwe tribes consider that offensive, but flag experts say it’s an overly complicated design. Minnesota is one of several states that have been redesigning flags that haven’t withstood the test of time, including Utah and Mississippi. Other states, including Maine, Michigan and Illinois, are considering simpler designs.

